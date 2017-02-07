Elderly man crashes SUV into Regina General Hospital

Crews were left scrambling to clean up on Tuesday morning after an SUV crashed into the Regina General Hospital.

It happened at 10:12 a.m. when the vehicle, driven by an elderly man, ran into a conference room window in the Native Health Services area of the hospital.

The driver was escorted to the emergency room, but no one else was hurt.

Native health reopened its doors this afternoon.

There is no estimate yet on how much damage was caused during the crash. Police are still investigating the incident.