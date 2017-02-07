Saskatchewan’s Jess Moskaluke up for a JUNO award

The JUNO nominations are out, and Jess Moskaluke is one again up for one of Canada’s most coveted music awards.

The nominations were released on Tuesday morning and the Langenburg, SK native is nominated for country album of the year for her album “Kiss Me Quiet.”

“I am beyond thrilled to be nominated for a JUNO award this year! To be recognized along with all of these talented artists – many of whom I call my friends is both inspiring and a great honour,” Moskaluke said in a statement.

It’s her third nomination in three years.

Other Saskatchewan nominees include Andy Shauf who’s up for three awards and Kacy and Clayton for contemporary roots album of the year for their album “Strange Country”.

The JUNO awards are on April 2 in Ottawa.