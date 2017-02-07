Charges laid against alleged cheaters at Kelowna casino

It’s called “cheat at play” and it’s alleged to have happened at the Lake City Casino in Kelowna.

Two men have been charged with fraud related offenses after the casino alerted the Gaming Policy and Enforcement Branch in November.

“GPEB launched an investigation into the actions of the dealer and the patron. Investigators learned the patron was observed at two separate casino games directly in front of one Lake City Casino dealer over a period of three separate days,” states a news release from the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit which is involved in the investigation.

Mignzhe Xu, a 25-year-old Kamloops resident, is charged with two counts of intent to defraud a casino and cheat while playing roulette and three card poker.

Twenty-one year old Yun Long Yang of Kelowna faces one count of the same offense regarding a game of roulette.

Both men have a court date in Kelowna in May.

Yang has been suspended by the casino and his BC gaming worker registration is also suspended.