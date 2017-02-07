Stolen family treasures and heirlooms spur Alberta RCMP to search for thieves

RCMP are investigating a series of recent break and enters that occurred in rural areas just north of Calgary.

Police said on Feb. 2, thieves broke into a home near Kathryn where they stole cash and jewelry.

Then on Feb. 3, cash and jewelry were stolen from a home near Irricana.

On the same day, thieves got away with small electronics after breaking into a home in Irricana.

Police said some of the items stolen have sentimental value.

“The feeling of violation that comes with having your home broken into is awful,” RCMP Cpl. Curtis Peters said.

“These are people’s family treasures and heirlooms that were stolen and the reality is that you just cannot replace things like that.”

RCMP from the Beiseker and Airdrie rural detachments are investigating. They believe the crimes were committed by the same person or persons.

Police have surveillance images from one of the scenes.

Anyone with information about the break and enters is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267 or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).