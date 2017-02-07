Riders set to open up new stadium on Canada Day against Winnipeg

The wait is over for football fans as the CFL released their schedule for the 2017 football season.

It won’t take Rider fans long to see Darian Durant wearing Alouettes colours, the team opens the season on June 22 in Montreal.

The following week the Riders open up new Mosaic Stadium on Canada Day night, when the Winnipeg Blue Bombers come to the Queen City.

“We are pleased to have officially released the highly anticipated 2017 schedule,” stated Roughriders President and CEO Craig Reynolds. “The inaugural season in Mosaic Stadium will kick start a new era in Rider history as our team and fans begin to call Canada’s premiere outdoor facility home.”

“Holding our home opener and officially opening the stadium on July 1 is a monumental occasion,” Reynolds continued. “To be part of the nationwide Canada 150 celebration is an opportunity our organization is grateful for.”

The Riders will play two home games on Friday, four on Saturday and three home games on Sunday during the regular season.

The Riders will have their bye weeks on week 4 and week 9 of the CFL season.

The 53rd annual Labour Day game will be played on Sunday, September 3. The Riders have won 11 of the last 12 matchups.

Below is the complete Roughrider schedule: