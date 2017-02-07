President Trump offers to ‘destroy career’ of Texas lawmaker

U.S. President Donald Trump offered to destroy the career of a Texas state senator after the county sheriff complained about him.

Trump made the comments during a White House meeting with sheriffs from around the country.

When Rockwall County Sheriff Harold Eavenson told Trump the state senator wanted to make it tougher for law enforcement to obtain control of assets forfeited by drug traffickers, Trump responded, “Do you want to give his name? We’ll destroy his career.”

The people in the room laughed and Eavenson declined to identify the state senator.