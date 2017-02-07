Westjet permanently grounds rowdy passenger

He won’t be a problem on a Westjet flight ever again.

RCMP were called to the Penticton airport February 2nd to deal with a drunk and belligerent passenger arriving on a flight from Calgary.

A 30-year-old Alberta man was arrested for mischief and causing a disturbance.

Police say Westjet has banned the man for life from taking its flights.

The company acknowledges the disturbance but won’t confirm the ban.

“I won’t be sharing any other details on the incident or resulting actions,” says Westjet spokesperson Lauren Stewart.