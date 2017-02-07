Edmonton police charge 3 men in connection with string of break and enters

Three men have been arrested and charged in connection with nearly a dozen break and enters in south Edmonton during a one-month period.

Edmonton police received multiple reports of daytime break and enters in southeast and southwest Edmonton between Jan. 3 and Feb. 1.

During the investigation, police said they collected evidence from home video and surveillance cameras which included images of a suspicious vehicle.

Edmonton police used the evidence to obtain a search warrant at a home, where three suspects were arrested. A number of items were found at the home that connected the three men to at least 11 break and enters, police said.

Sheldon Nicolas, 24, Keanu Nicolas, 25, and Robert Roy, 18, were all charged with 11 counts of housebreaking and committing theft.

Sheldon Nicolas was also charged with flight from a peace officer and two counts of breach of recognizance.

Police said additional charges may be laid.