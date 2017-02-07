Canada
February 7, 2017 1:07 pm

YMCA of Western Ontario reveals 2017 Women of Excellence

Natalie Lovie By Reporter  AM980 London

The YMCA of Western Ontario Women of Excellence for 2017: (from left to right) Mary Intven-Wallace, Michelle Quintyn, Kathy Parker, Laurie Lashbrook, Vickie Croley, Andrea Barker, Dr. Marina Salvadori, Lynne Cram.

AM980 London
A A

The YMCA of Western Ontario has named eight leaders in the community for its annual Women of Excellence award.

The women, who were selected as honourees in eight different categories, were revealed Tuesday morning during a media event at the new YMCA location on Elmwood Ave in Wortley Village.

Over the past 30 years, the program has paid tribute to 100 women for their contributions and achievements in the community.

The women will be honoured in the spring at the YMCA Women of Excellence event, which raises funds for the YMCA Strong Kids Program. It provides access to YMCA camps, programs, and services to children and families regardless of their ability to pay.

The honourees are:

  • Kathy Parker in the category of Community and Volunteerism
  • Mary Intven-Wallace in the category of Arts, Culture, Education, and Training
  • Laurie Lashbrook in the category of Entrepreneurs
  • Vickie Croley in the category of Sports, Fitness, and Recreation
  • Michelle Quintyn in the category of Business and Professionals
  • Dr. Marina Salvadori in the category of Health, Science, and Technology
  • Andrea Barker in the category of Young Women of Excellence
  • Lynne Cram in the category of Outstanding Achievement Award

The YMCA Women of Excellence event is scheduled for Thursday, May 17 at the London Convention Centre. You can purchase tickets here.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
women leaders
YMCA
YMCA of Western Ontario
YMCA Women of Excellence

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News