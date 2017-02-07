YMCA of Western Ontario reveals 2017 Women of Excellence

The YMCA of Western Ontario has named eight leaders in the community for its annual Women of Excellence award.

The women, who were selected as honourees in eight different categories, were revealed Tuesday morning during a media event at the new YMCA location on Elmwood Ave in Wortley Village.

Over the past 30 years, the program has paid tribute to 100 women for their contributions and achievements in the community.

The women will be honoured in the spring at the YMCA Women of Excellence event, which raises funds for the YMCA Strong Kids Program. It provides access to YMCA camps, programs, and services to children and families regardless of their ability to pay.

The honourees are:

Kathy Parker in the category of Community and Volunteerism

Mary Intven-Wallace in the category of Arts, Culture, Education, and Training

Laurie Lashbrook in the category of Entrepreneurs

Vickie Croley in the category of Sports, Fitness, and Recreation

Michelle Quintyn in the category of Business and Professionals

Dr. Marina Salvadori in the category of Health, Science, and Technology

Andrea Barker in the category of Young Women of Excellence

Lynne Cram in the category of Outstanding Achievement Award

The YMCA Women of Excellence event is scheduled for Thursday, May 17 at the London Convention Centre. You can purchase tickets here.