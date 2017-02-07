Weather
February 7, 2017
Updated: February 7, 2017

Snowboarder takes a ride through the snow-covered streets of Chilliwack, B.C.: Video

While some B.C. residents are not enjoying the snow that has blanket much of the South Coast, other residents are taking advantage of the white stuff.

And in Chilliwack, where they have received more than 80 cm of snow in only four days, residents there have a lot of snow to play with.

One man recorded himself being pulled by a truck while snowboarding through the snowy streets.

He posted it on Instagram on Feb. 4.

At least it’s not a bad way to get around. See the video above.

