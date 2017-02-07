Côte Saint-Luc swim team target of online hate messages

The Côte Saint-Luc swim team has been the target of hate messages.

The messages were found by a parent on the swim team’s online registration page, according to Rabbi Reuben Poupko.

They were characterized by threats and spoke of murdering Jewish people, Poupko said.

The messages were written in January and have since been taken down.

“To go ahead and invade that space, which would be a safe space is really disturbing,” said Poupko. “The person or persons involved in this hopefully will be apprehended.”

When the parent found the messages they alerted the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) which then forwarded it to the city.

In addition, Côte Saint-Luc has asked Montreal police to open an investigation.