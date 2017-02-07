Weather
February 7, 2017 10:03 am

Saskatoon and area under extreme cold warning

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Environment Canada issues extreme cold warning for Saskatoon and area.

SkyTracker Weather
A A

An extreme cold warning has been issued for Saskatoon and area by Environment Canada, and extends to parts of west-central Saskatchewan.

Wind chill values in the warned areas are expected to be in the -40s on Tuesday morning.

With windchills around -40, the risk of frostbite is within the 5-10 minute range

Skytracker Weather

Frost bite can occur on exposed skin within 10 minutes at those values.

The extreme cold forced a number of school bus cancellations in the Saskatoon area.

READ MORE: Cold weather forces school bus cancellations in the Saskatoon area

The wind chill is expected to rise into the -30s later in the day.

For the latest weather conditions download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Extreme cold warning for:

  • Saskatoon
  • Kindersley – Rosetown – Biggar – Wilkie – Macklin
  • Leader – Gull Lake
  • Martensville – Warman – Rosthern – Delisle – Wakaw
  • Outlook – Watrous – Hanley – Imperial – Dinsmore
Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Environment Canada
Extreme Cold Warning
Frost Bite
Sask Weather
Saskatchewan Extreme Cold Warning
Saskatchewan Weather
Saskatoon Extreme Cold Warning
Saskatoon Weather
SkyTracker Weather
Wind Chill

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News