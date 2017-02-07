Saskatoon and area under extreme cold warning

An extreme cold warning has been issued for Saskatoon and area by Environment Canada, and extends to parts of west-central Saskatchewan.

Wind chill values in the warned areas are expected to be in the -40s on Tuesday morning.

Frost bite can occur on exposed skin within 10 minutes at those values.

The extreme cold forced a number of school bus cancellations in the Saskatoon area.

READ MORE: Cold weather forces school bus cancellations in the Saskatoon area

The wind chill is expected to rise into the -30s later in the day.

For the latest weather conditions download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Extreme cold warning for: