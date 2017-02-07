Saskatoon and area under extreme cold warning
An extreme cold warning has been issued for Saskatoon and area by Environment Canada, and extends to parts of west-central Saskatchewan.
Wind chill values in the warned areas are expected to be in the -40s on Tuesday morning.
Frost bite can occur on exposed skin within 10 minutes at those values.
The extreme cold forced a number of school bus cancellations in the Saskatoon area.
The wind chill is expected to rise into the -30s later in the day.
Extreme cold warning for:
- Saskatoon
- Kindersley – Rosetown – Biggar – Wilkie – Macklin
- Leader – Gull Lake
- Martensville – Warman – Rosthern – Delisle – Wakaw
- Outlook – Watrous – Hanley – Imperial – Dinsmore
