Rogue pig ties up traffic in Altona, Manitoba

Residents in a southern Manitoba town experienced an usual traffic jam Monday afternoon.

A rogue pig was on the loose in Altona, Man., blocking vehicles, police said.

Around 12:50 p.m., police were called to help with traffic control as a pig was walking along the town’s main road.

Police were able direct the pig out of town. Shortly after, the owner came to pick it up and police helped corral the animal onto a trailer.

“It should be noted that the pig did not appear to have suffered any injures at this time,” police said on a Facebook post.