Christie Brinkley returns to the ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Issue with her daughters

Christie Brinkley, whose modeling breakthrough came in the 1970s when she landed the coveted cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue three years in a row, is returning to the magazine that helped launch her career — and she’s bringing along her daughters.

Brinkely, 63, flaunts her flawless figure in the pages of this year’s SI Swimsuit Issue, along with her daughters, Alexa Ray Joel, 31, and Sailor Brinkley Cook, 18.

In one shot, the proud mom and celebrated modeling icon poses side-by-side with her gorgeous girls, who are all rocking different skin-baring black swimsuits.

Brinkley took to Instagram to share the big news of her return to SI — marking her ninth time as a model in the prestigious Swimsuit Issue — “I am excited to announce that I am back in @si_swimsuit ..I figured with my gorgeous daughters @alexarayjoel and @sailorbrinkleycook by my side whose going to be looking at me!”

She also addressed the subtle detail that she appears to be floating above the surface of the idyllic tropic water, joking, “My kids think I walk on water, so let’s not mention the apple box concealed just under the surface.”

Brinkley concluded by thanking Sports Illustrated for “sending a powerful message that good things come in packages of every size and we do not come with an expiration date!”

The icon and her gorgeous daughters also posed for some striking solo photos. Alexa Ray wore a black bikini complete with some floral embellishments while Sailor went for a tropical-inspired print for her two-piece, and Christie opted for a fire-red bikini that complimented her flowing blond locks.

In October, Brinkley sat down with ET where she opened up about how she and Sailor often resemble one another, while her daughter manages to have a look all her own.

“She looks like me when she’s smiling and when she’s not smiling, she’s 100 percent her,” Brinkley shared. “She just has her own look. She’s her own category.”

The 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue hits newsstands Feb. 13.