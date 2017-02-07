Crime
February 7, 2017 9:47 am

Teen girl charged after 18-year-old stabbed in Hamilton fight

By Staff The Canadian Press
A 17-year-old Hamilton girl is facing charges in a stabbing that sent a woman to hospital.

Police say a fight broke out Monday afternoon in the city’s downtown.

They say an 18-year-old woman suffered serious injuries that appeared to be caused by a knife or other edged weapon.

The 17-year-old, whose name cannot be released under law, is charged with aggravated assault and breach of probation.

Police say the two teens knew each other.

