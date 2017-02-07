Fire tornado sends horses running, torches Australian ranch

Amateur video shot on Monday shows a fire tornado forming during a bushfire in Western Australia.

Danny Robinson, who works on a ranch close to the fire, recorded the fire and smoke tornado which was about six kilometres away from his location.

Robinson told Reuters in an email that the bushfire started on Sunday.

“The upward forces of the fire tornado managed to rip and tear shrubs completely out of the ground, tossing them some tens of metres into the air,” wrote Robinson.

“The flames reached some 60 feet high and the smoke vortex was displayed for about ten minutes up to probably a height of about 300 metres skywards before dispersing,” Robinson added.

The fire was controlled by firefighters from the Department of Parks and Wildlife.