Semi, Edmonton police SUV collide on Highway 14
A collision involving a semi left a city police vehicle heavily damaged early Tuesday morning in southeast Edmonton.
An Edmonton Police Service officer was inside a marked SUV on Highway 14 near the Anthony Henday Drive on-ramp, when a tractor trailer and the police vehicle collided around 3:30 a.m.
While the front driver’s side of the police vehicle was heavily damaged, neither driver was seriously injured.
The cause remains under investigation.
