February 7, 2017 8:27 am

Semi, Edmonton police SUV collide on Highway 14

An Edmonton Police Service SUV and a tractor trailer collided on Highway 14 near the Anthony Henday Drive on-ramp early Tuesday morning. February 7, 2017.

A collision involving a semi left a city police vehicle heavily damaged early Tuesday morning in southeast Edmonton.

An Edmonton Police Service officer was inside a marked SUV on Highway 14 near the Anthony Henday Drive on-ramp, when a tractor trailer and the police vehicle collided around 3:30 a.m.

While the front driver’s side of the police vehicle was heavily damaged, neither driver was seriously injured.

The cause remains under investigation.

