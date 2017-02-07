Rainfall warning remains in effect for London and area

A rainfall warning remains in effect for London and the surrounding area as temperatures climb Tuesday.

Environment Canada issued the warning for London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka and Middlesex County Monday as between 25 and 35 millimetres of rain is expected to start falling Tuesday morning.

The temperature is expected to reach 8 C by the afternoon.

The national weather service warns heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Reduced visibility could be a factor while driving, so motorists are urged to drive slowly and keep their lights on.

Parents are being urged to keep children and pets away from creeks and river banks.

You can monitor the weather system here.

The rollercoaster forecast for this week calls for mostly above average temperatures. Up to 8 C Tuesday before falling to -2 C on Wednesday, -4 C on Thursday and back above freezing to 2 C on Friday.

The average high for this time of year is -2.4 C.

Rainfall warnings are also in effect for Lambton, Chatham-Kent, Elgin and Oxford Counties. A freezing rain warning is in effect for Huron County.