Councillor attending first meeting in nearly a year following medical leave

Ward 14 Councillor Jared Zaifman will attend a meeting at London City Hall this week for the first time in nearly a year.

Zaifman has confirmed to AM980 he will be attending Tuesday’s Corporate Services Committee meeting, which starts at noon.

He hasn’t attended a meeting at London City Hall since last May, when he took an extended medical leave as he recovers from a concussion and anxiety issues.

“When I first returned to council post concussion I rushed my recovery. Now I’m doing it the right way which is pacing my return. It began in November with constituent work, and the next few months will be slowly returning to the office and meetings more and more beginning tomorrow with a committee meeting.”

A public participation meeting on London’s proposed new election sign bylaw will be one of the issues on the agenda Tuesday.

Council was set to pass new regulations last month, but opted to hold a public meeting first.

The proposed bylaw would put limits on where signs can be placed and would bar them from going in the ground until nomination day.