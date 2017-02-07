Elmwood fire sends one man to hospital

WINNIPEG – One man was taken to the hospital after a house fire in Elmwood Monday night.

Five people were in the house on Johnson Ave. West when the fire started.

All of the people evacuated before fire crews arrived after 8 p.m.

When fire fighters arrived, they saw smoke coming from the second floor window and extinguished the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Police say it doesn’t appear to be arson.