Fire
February 7, 2017 7:36 am

Elmwood fire sends one man to hospital

amber-web By Writer / Producer  Global News

Fire officials said one man was taken to the hospital after a fire at an Elmwood home.

Tamara Forlanski / Global News/ File
A A

WINNIPEG – One man was taken to the hospital after a house fire in Elmwood Monday night.

Five people were in the house on Johnson Ave. West when the fire started.

All of the people evacuated before fire crews arrived after 8 p.m.

When fire fighters arrived, they saw smoke coming from the second floor window and extinguished the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Police say it doesn’t appear to be arson.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Elmwood fire
Fire
winnipeg

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News