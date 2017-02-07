Man dies in Roxboro fire

A man has died after a fire caused significant damages to a triplex in Montreal’s Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough on Monday.

According to Montreal fire department spokesperson Bruno Ruscio, the fire began in the basement of the building and caused $200,000 in damages.

When the victim was found he was not breathing and had no pulse.

Montreal police spokesperson Benoit Boisselle later confirmed that the victim was 78 years old.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Ten people were evacuated from the building.