Two dead after single-vehicle crash near Burlington Skyway: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say two people were killed following a single-vehicle crash near the Burlington Skyway early Tuesday morning.

The collision happened just before 6 a.m. on Eastport Drive near Beach Boulevard underneath the Queen Elizabeth Way.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the vehicle somehow rolled over, hit a guard rail and burst into flames.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the crash.

The southbound lanes of Eastport Drive and Beach Boulevard are closed for the police investigation.