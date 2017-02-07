Latest school bus cancellations in the Greater Toronto Area for Feb. 7, 2017

The potentially icy road conditions in the Greater Toronto Area due to freezing rain has resulted in school bus cancellations Tuesday morning.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android

Below is a list of bus cancellation and delays:

Peel District School Board: All bus service cancelled in Brampton, Caledon and Mississauga. Schools are open.

Due to freezing rain warnings, all buses in Brampton, Caledon & Mississauga are cancelled on Feb 7, 2017. Schools remain open. pic.twitter.com/Rq6AvaSdjf — Peel School Board (@PeelSchools) February 7, 2017

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: All bus service cancelled. Schools are open.

ALL BUSES are cancelled today due to forecasted road and weather conditions. Schools are open. — DPCDSB (@DPCDSBSchools) February 7, 2017

York Region District School Board: All school bus and taxi service has been cancelled. Schools are open.

Due to inclement weather, #YRDSB school bus and taxi service is cancelled for today, February 7. Schools remain open. — York Region DSB (@YRDSB) February 7, 2017

York Catholic District School Board: All school bus and taxi service has been cancelled. Schools are open.