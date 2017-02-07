Latest school bus cancellations in the Greater Toronto Area for Feb. 7, 2017
The potentially icy road conditions in the Greater Toronto Area due to freezing rain has resulted in school bus cancellations Tuesday morning.
Below is a list of bus cancellation and delays:
Peel District School Board: All bus service cancelled in Brampton, Caledon and Mississauga. Schools are open.
Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: All bus service cancelled. Schools are open.
York Region District School Board: All school bus and taxi service has been cancelled. Schools are open.
York Catholic District School Board: All school bus and taxi service has been cancelled. Schools are open.
