Traffic
February 7, 2017 6:00 am
Updated: February 7, 2017 6:05 am

Latest school bus cancellations in the Greater Toronto Area for Feb. 7, 2017

DavidShum-headshot By Web Producer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Toronto and parts of Southern Ontario expected to receive snow and freezing rain Tuesday

A A

The potentially icy road conditions in the Greater Toronto Area due to freezing rain has resulted in school bus cancellations Tuesday morning.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android

Below is a list of bus cancellation and delays:

Peel District School Board: All bus service cancelled in Brampton, Caledon and Mississauga. Schools are open.

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: All bus service cancelled. Schools are open.

York Region District School Board: All school bus and taxi service has been cancelled.  Schools are open.

York Catholic District School Board: All school bus and taxi service has been cancelled.  Schools are open.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Environment Canada
Freezing Rain
Freezing Rain Warning
Greater Toronto Area
Greater Toronto Area road conditions
GTA weather
icy road conditions
school bus cancellations

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News