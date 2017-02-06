Mother charged after leaving 3 kids home alone to go on vacation

A 29-year-old Florida mother has been arrested after allegedly leaving her three children at home to go on vacation in California for a week-and-a-half.

The mother left her eight-, nine- and 11-year-old children at home but told police they were being taken care of by their grandmother, according to NBC affiliate WESH news.

However, the grandmother said she was unaware the children were by themselves until the 11-year-old called her three days after being left alone.

Once the grandmother found out the three kids were home alone, she called a child protection unit in Seminole County.

The agency is now investigating.

All three kids are now living with other family members.

Naiele Santa Ana Olivas, 29, has been charged with three counts of child neglect.

Follow @alleywilson_