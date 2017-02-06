Sports
February 6, 2017 5:48 pm

Kelowna Rockets Kole Lind WHL player of the week

lauren-hs By Anchor/Reporter  Global News

Kelowna Rockets Kole Lind has been named WHL Player of the Week for January 30 to February 5.

Marissa Baecker / ShoottheBreeze
A A

The Kelowna Rockets leading scorer is getting some league-wide attention, as the WHL named Kole Lind player of the week.

Lind has three goals and five assists in the Rockets’ three games last week.

He notched three assists in the Rockets dominating 8-2 win over the Calgary Hitmen Wednesday.

READ MORE: Rockets knock out Hitmen in huge 8-2 win

He also helped lead his club to a 3-2 victory over the Western Conference leading Prince George Cougars Friday, with a pair of goals.

Lind leads the Rockets in scoring with 61 points – 25 goals and 41 assists.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Hockey
Kelowna Rockets
Kole Lind
WHL
WHL Player of the Week

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News