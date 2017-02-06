Kelowna Rockets Kole Lind WHL player of the week
The Kelowna Rockets leading scorer is getting some league-wide attention, as the WHL named Kole Lind player of the week.
Lind has three goals and five assists in the Rockets’ three games last week.
He notched three assists in the Rockets dominating 8-2 win over the Calgary Hitmen Wednesday.
He also helped lead his club to a 3-2 victory over the Western Conference leading Prince George Cougars Friday, with a pair of goals.
Lind leads the Rockets in scoring with 61 points – 25 goals and 41 assists.
