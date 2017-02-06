Over a metre of snow fell in parts of southern Alberta this weekend: Environment Canada

Record amounts of snow fell across parts of southern Alberta and British Columbia this weekend as a low pressure system off the southwestern coast of B.C. produced a long period of snow inland.

On Monday, Environment Canada said places like Waterton saw 120 centimetres of snow over the three days, forcing Highway 3 to close near Crowsnest Pass.

Calgary saw a total of 15 to 26 centimetres around the city in the three-day snow event, forcing the city to issue a parking ban Sunday afternoon that will go into effect Monday night.

That snowfall caused incredible chaos for Calgary commuters Monday morning. According to Calgary police, there were a total of 90 collisions from 12 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, which is more than double the number of crashes from the same time period on Jan. 16, when road conditions were good.

In Calgary, police said there were 232 crashes between 12 p.m. Sunday to 12 p.m. Monday.

Environment Canada snowfall totals around Alberta as of 1 p.m. MST:

A number of snowfall records were broken around southern B.C. over the weekend, including in Vancouver, Cranbrook, and Sparwood.

Travel delays

As of 3:35 p.m., most airlines still had weather warnings on their websites.

There were a number of flight delays at YYC Calgary International Airport, as crews were forced to prepare planes for the weather.

Big thanks to the airline de-icing crews, our winter ops crew, and everyone working hard to get passengers safely on their way! #YYCweather — YYC (@FlyYYC) February 6, 2017

According to 511 Alberta, highways all across the southern portion of the province were in poor driving condition for most of the day Monday, with a number of roads closed between Alberta and B.C.

One Calgary church capitalized on the cold weather. The Ascension Lutheran Church in Mayland Heights suggested it was too cold to change their sign outside and suggested people come inside the church to hear its message.