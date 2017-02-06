Kelowna RCMP searching for suspect in smash-and-grab at Premier Jewellery

They’ve caught him on security camera, but Kelowna RCMP are now reaching out to the public to help arrest the man who allegedly stole more than $60,000 worth of property from a jewellery store.

The suspect used a stolen car to smash through the window of Premier Jewellery and Loans just after 5 a.m. Monday morning.

“The suspect vehicle was located abandoned a short distance from the scene by police,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said. “The black Saturn has been seized by investigators to be examined for any forensic evidence.”

A Thermo Scientific Niton DXL x-ray machine and an Olympus Gold Xpert x-ray machine were both stolen. Each is valued at $30,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP or Crimestoppers.