WATCH: Hundreds of UBC students get into campus-wide snowball fight

University of British Columbia’s Vancouver campus was open for classes Monday morning despite all the snow that fell through the weekend, but students still got their share of fun by taking part in a campus-wide snowball fight.

Hundreds of students gathered in a snow-covered field on Main Mall this afternoon for a re-match that has been three years in the making.

“It’s February and we’ve got snow!! (hopefully until Monday morning),” said the event’s Facebook page Sunday night. “So let’s take advantage and have an amazing, massive, and Oh so Canadian campus-wide snowball fight.”

Students were told to show up at 11:55 a.m. and “act naturally,” while stashing their secret artillery of snowballs — and then launch into full action at 12:10 p.m.

The fight was supposed to last half an hour and end with hot chocolate and big smiles, but sneaky, ambush attacks continued well past the curfew.

The snow got icy over night and many students bore the brunt, some even escaping with cuts and bruises.

Whether you were on the winning or losing side, there might be another chance for a re-match.

More bands of snow will rotate into the South Coast on Monday.

In Metro Vancouver, a further 2 to 4 cm will fall today and up to 5 cm more tonight.

Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga says drier air during Tuesday afternoon and into the first part of Wednesday will be a welcome relief.

However, a major Pacific system will slam into the South Coast later Wednesday through Thursday. Heavy snow is likely at first, but milder air with rain will take over in most areas by Thursday.