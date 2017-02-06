Crime
February 6, 2017 3:22 pm

Drug-deal dispute behind shooting death of Itgel Baatarsuren: Calgary police

Jodi Hughes By Weather Anchor  Global News

Calgary police have charged a man in connection to the shooting death of Itgel Baatarsuren, who was dropped off at the Sheldon Chumir Health Centre on Monday, January 23, 2017.

Global News
A A

One man has been charged with second-degree murder related to the death of a Calgary man who was dropped off at the Sheldon Chumir Health Centre Jan. 23.

Itgel Baatarsuren, 22, reportedly had a gunshot wound to the head when medical staff found him around 9 p.m. at the entrance to the health facility.

READ MORE: Police identify Calgary shooting victim who died after being dropped off at a downtown clinic

In a news release Monday, police said 18-year-old Ausama Effat Mohamed was arrested Saturday without incident.  Mohamed has been charged with second-degree murder.

Police believe the shooting took place in a parking lot in the 900 block of 36 Street N.E., and was the result of a dispute over a drug deal.

In an earlier news release police said the shooting took place within hours of Baatarsuren being dropped off at the downtown clinic.

Calgary police investigate after a man with a gunshot wound to his head was dropped off at the Sheldon Chumir Health Centre on Monday, January 23, 2017.

Global News

 

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Ausama Effat Mohamed
Calgary Ctime
Calgary Police
Calgary Shooting
drug deal
Gunshot Wound
Itgel Baatarsuren
Man charged in Calgary shooting
Sheldon Chumir

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News