Drug-deal dispute behind shooting death of Itgel Baatarsuren: Calgary police

One man has been charged with second-degree murder related to the death of a Calgary man who was dropped off at the Sheldon Chumir Health Centre Jan. 23.

Itgel Baatarsuren, 22, reportedly had a gunshot wound to the head when medical staff found him around 9 p.m. at the entrance to the health facility.

In a news release Monday, police said 18-year-old Ausama Effat Mohamed was arrested Saturday without incident. Mohamed has been charged with second-degree murder.

Police believe the shooting took place in a parking lot in the 900 block of 36 Street N.E., and was the result of a dispute over a drug deal.

In an earlier news release police said the shooting took place within hours of Baatarsuren being dropped off at the downtown clinic.