Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign international receiver

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers continued to tinker with their receiving unit with free agency just around the corner.

The Bombers announced they’ve signed international receiver Alex Chisum on Monday.

Chisum, 24, has no CFL experience and was most recently at Detroit Lions’ training camp. The Lions waived him back in August. Chisum played four seasons for the University of Cincinnati Bearcats and as a senior in 2015 made 38 receptions for 475 yards with one touchdown. Over his four years he totaled 88 catches for 1,150 yards and five TD’s.

Including Chisum, the Bombers now have 10 receivers under contract for the 2017 season with Clarence Denmark, Rory Kohlert and Tori Gurley scheduled to become free agents on February 14.

