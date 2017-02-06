Alberta schools, groups to get funding in climate education

The Alberta government will fund schools and community groups that want to implement climate change education programs in the province.

Environment Minister Shannon Phillips says the government will make $600,000 available to organizations that seek to provide scientifically sound information to the public.

She says the programs are an effort to promote climate literacy among Albertans.

“Again and again we have heard from Albertans that education is crucial to motivate people to act on climate change,” Phillips said in a media release Monday.

“This program will provide support to organizations that are working across the province to build awareness about climate change and what we can do as individuals and as communities to fight its devastating effects.”

The money will be made available to schools, non-governmental groups and First Nations.

“Young Albertans have told me they want to be leaders on climate change and they have taken on this important cause alongside our stakeholders,” Education Minister David Eggen said. “Those stakeholder groups will continue to engage with communities to build partnerships, projects and awareness together with our future leaders.”

Phillips says the applications will be subject to the same scrutiny as other environment and parks grant programs.