Manitoba going from snow and cold to mild and sunny

WINNIPEG– Snowfall warnings are in place for parts of southwestern Manitoba with 10 to 15 centimeters expected by Tuesday morning.

Southern Manitoba will see a dramatic shift in weather conditions by the end of the week. More snow is expected in southern Manitoba Monday into Tuesday. The areas who will be most affected are along the international border from the southwest corner of Manitoba to Morden, Winkler, Altona area. Snowfall numbers further north of these areas will see significantly less snow. Brandon is expecting close to five cm, Winnipeg approximately two to four cm.

Snow will likely linger into Tuesday with flurries expected as temperatures stay steady, just above -20 C.

Wednesday will be another cooler day with temperatures in the afternoon barely cresting the -20 C mark again but under sunny conditions.

After Wednesday, heading towards the weekend, temperatures are expected to climb. While Friday will likely see more snow, possibly another five cm, temperatures should peak within a few degrees of the freezing mark.