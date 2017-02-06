National Anti-Racism Festival will be held in Edmonton next month

A national festival that aims to combat racism through art will be held in Edmonton this February and March.

Last year, the Anti-Racism Festival was held in Calgary. Each year, the organizers choose a different Canadian city to host the event.

This year’s festival includes a 48-hour anti-racism film challenge, a poetry jam and a red carpet screening on the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

READ MORE: Racial slur captured on video in Edmonton spurs #MakeItAwkward social media campaign

The event is organized by the Canadian Cultural Mosiac Foundation with Edmonton Digital Arts College, Centre for Race and Culture, Breath in Poetry Collective and is sponsored by the City of Edmonton.

“The aim is to get people engaged in anti-racism action through art forms,” said Iman Bukhari, CEO of the Canadian Cultural Mosiac Foundation.

If you are interested in participating in the 48-hour anti-racism film challenge, the deadline to register is Feb. 14 at the Digital Arts College.

READ MORE: Edmonton to build plan to put an end to racism and hate

The poetry jam will take place on Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Massawa Cafe and Bistro.

The red carpet screening will be on March 21 at 6 p.m. at the Princess Theatre.

READ MORE: Edmonton police’s Hate Crimes unit investigates ongoing distribution of anti-Islamic flyers

Bukhari said last year, there was a huge variety of participants in the film challenge, including lots of elementary school students.

Volunteer filmmakers will be on hand for the 48-hour period to help those taking on the challenge. There will also be equipment available to those who don’t have their own.