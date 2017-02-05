London Police out in full force for Super Bowl Sunday

As the Forest City prepares to party on Super Bowl Sunday, the London Police Service will be out looking to “throw a flag” on those who drink and drive.

Sgt. Amanda Pfeffer says police want all football fans to enjoy one of the most prolific sporting events of the year safely.

The game starts at 6:30 p.m., but officers will be on patrol throughout the day and evening to make sure everyone has a sober ride home.

“It’s so important to ensure that you arrange a ride home after the game,” Pfeffer said.

She adds that Londoners need to understand the consequences of impaired driving.

Pfeffer says people could be arrested while driving under the influence and any collisions could be fatal.

Police are encouraging anyone hosting a party to help their guests find a ride home if they have been drinking.