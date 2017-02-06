Okanagan digging out from another round of heavy snow

Another round of snow has hit the Okanagan and you can expect it to keep falling for the rest of the week.

According to Environment Canada, snow is in the forecast until Thursday throughout the entire valley.

To put into perspective just how much snow there is, usually in February there’s roughly 11 centimeters of snow on the ground in Kelowna, right now there’s 25 centimeters.

<h3><strong>Highway Conditions</strong></h3>

A snowfall warning is in effect for Highway 3 between Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass, with between 15-35 centimeters of snow expected to fall by tonight.

According to the BC Traveller’s Forecast, periods of snow are expected for the Coquihalla, Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass and Trans Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass, all are forecast to have about five centimeters of snow fall throughout the day. Light snow is expected, about two centimeters accumulation, for the Okanagan Connector.

<h3><strong>Airport Delays</strong></h3>

If you’re catching a flight or picking someone up at the airport, be sure to check online before you head out as there are numerous delays and a handful of cancellations.

The problems aren’t at Kelowna International Airport itself, but with severe weather hitting multiple Canadian cities, the ripple effect has caused cancellations here.

“Everything we’ve got on the ground has come and gone,” airport director Sam Samaddar said.

“Crews worked overnight to make sure the runway and taxi ways were ready to go.”

Deicing has caused some localized delays, but Samaddar said “it’s a typical winter day with delays, but nothing major with cancellations.”

<h3><strong>Schools Open</strong></h3>

Though many students may have been hoping this latest snowfall meant a day off from classes, that isn’t the case.

All schools in the Central Okanagan, North Okanagan-Shuswap and Okanagan-Skaha school districts are open.

Buses for the most part have been unaffected, except for one cancellation from the Okanagan Hockey Academy, which takes students from Kelowna to Penticton High School.

