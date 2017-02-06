4 people in stolen car tracked down by Saskatoon police

Four people are facing charges after the alleged driver of a stolen car tried to evade Saskatoon police.

Patrol officers said they spotted a 2011 Chevy Aveo being driven erratically in the area of 11th Street West and Avenue P South on Sunday at around 1:15 a.m. CT.

The driver refused to stop for officers and ran a stop sign before causing a minor collision with another vehicle.

She then side-swiped at least two parked cars before fleeing the car on foot with three passengers.

They were tracked and arrested nearby.

Patrol officers said they found a replica handgun and a hatchet during a search.

Saskatoon police officials said the car had been stolen an hour earlier while it sat unlocked and running outside a home on Main Street.

The driver, a 25-year-old woman, is facing charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, evading police, possession of a weapon, obstructing a police officer and possession of stolen property.

One passenger, a 24-year-old woman, is facing charges of possession of stolen property, breach of an undertaking and breach of probation.

Two men, 21 and 22, are facing possession of stolen property charges.

They are scheduled to appear on Monday in Saskatoon provincial court.