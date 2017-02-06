No case of measles at Vaudreuil daycare: owner

Note: This story has been updated after the daycare’s owner confirmed to Global News that the child suspected of having measles does not.
The suspected case of measles at the L’univers en moi daycare in Vaudreuil-Dorion, west of Montreal, was a false alarm, the daycare’s owner Vince Viviani told Global News Monday.
Parents were alarmed after a notice posted Friday on the daycare’s bulletin board stated it was “taking all necessary measures to stop the disease from spreading. The classroom and toys have been disinfected.”
According to public health, measles is a serious and highly contagious airborne disease that spreads through droplets from the nose and throat of those infected.
Over the years, measles has become increasingly rare due to vaccination campaigns, often considered the best way to be protected, but outbreaks still occur.
Measles remains one of the major causes of death among young children globally.
WATCH BELOW: Quebec saw an outbreak of measles in 2015
The common symptoms of measles are as follows:
It can take between seven to 14 days between exposure to the measles virus and the appearance of symptoms.
A person starts to be contagious four days before the rash appears and can remain so up to four days after.
Measles usually last between one to two weeks.
WATCH BELOW: What’s in the measles vaccine?
If you have been in contact with someone with measles, contact your doctor or your CLSC immediately to check if you can get a vaccine or injection of antibodies against measles, which can provide immediate protection.
The antibody injection is recommended for:
If you start to show symptoms of measles, consult a doctor immediately.
Public Health insists people should call ahead as measles is highly contagious and precautions will need to be taken before showing up to avoid transmitting the disease to other people.
WATCH BELOW: What you need to know about measles and vaccinations
If you have measles, you should stay home and do the following:
WATCH BELOW: Who should be vaccinated for the measles?
Some people are more susceptible to complications than others, including:
Complications of measles may include:
According to the Quebec immunization schedule, children should get the measles vaccine at 12 months and at 18 months of age.
Anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated (it’s free) can go to the Quebec Immunisation Program page for more information.
rachel.lau@globalnews.ca
Follow @rachel_lau
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments