No case of measles at Vaudreuil daycare: owner

Note: This story has been updated after the daycare’s owner confirmed to Global News that the child suspected of having measles does not.

The suspected case of measles at the L’univers en moi daycare in Vaudreuil-Dorion, west of Montreal, was a false alarm, the daycare’s owner Vince Viviani told Global News Monday.

Parents were alarmed after a notice posted Friday on the daycare’s bulletin board stated it was “taking all necessary measures to stop the disease from spreading. The classroom and toys have been disinfected.”

What are measles?

According to public health, measles is a serious and highly contagious airborne disease that spreads through droplets from the nose and throat of those infected.

Over the years, measles has become increasingly rare due to vaccination campaigns, often considered the best way to be protected, but outbreaks still occur.

Measles remains one of the major causes of death among young children globally.

What are symptoms?

The common symptoms of measles are as follows:

High fever

Runny nose

Cough

Conjunctivitis (red eyes)

General discomfort

A rash that develops on the face and body

It can take between seven to 14 days between exposure to the measles virus and the appearance of symptoms.

A person starts to be contagious four days before the rash appears and can remain so up to four days after.

Measles usually last between one to two weeks.

What should you do if you come in contact with measles?

If you have been in contact with someone with measles, contact your doctor or your CLSC immediately to check if you can get a vaccine or injection of antibodies against measles, which can provide immediate protection.

The antibody injection is recommended for:

Pregnant women who have never received the measles vaccine or who have never had measles

Babies younger than one year old

People with a weak immune system

If you start to show symptoms of measles, consult a doctor immediately.

Public Health insists people should call ahead as measles is highly contagious and precautions will need to be taken before showing up to avoid transmitting the disease to other people.

What’s the best recovery strategy?

If you have measles, you should stay home and do the following:

Rest in bed

Drink plenty of fluids

Take medication for fever or discomfort

Are there any complications?

Some people are more susceptible to complications than others, including:

People with an immune system weakened by treatment against another disease or by a serious illness such as leukemia

Babies younger than one year old

Pregnant women

Complications of measles may include:

Ear infection (five to nine per cent of cases)

Pneumonia (one to five per cent of cases)

Convulsions (the body stiffens and muscles contract in a jerky and involuntary manner)

Permanent brain damage (one in 1,000)

Death (one in 3,000)

According to the Quebec immunization schedule, children should get the measles vaccine at 12 months and at 18 months of age.

Anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated (it’s free) can go to the Quebec Immunisation Program page for more information.

