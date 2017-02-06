Deadline approaches for written feedback on Alberta electoral boundaries

Albertans are being encouraged and reminded to submit their feedback into the redrawing of the province’s constituency map.

The Electoral Boundaries Commission will be accepting written and online submissions until Feb. 8 at www.ABebc.ca.

Chair of the Electoral Boundaries Commission, Justice Myra Bielby, said the public’s response is very important in determining locations and sizes of future ridings.

“Public feedback based on first-hand knowledge of an area is exceedingly valuable to our review,” she said.

“Our goal is to ensure understandable boundaries that support effective representation, and to achieve this, we look to Albertans to tell us what effective representation means to them.”

The commission has received more than 500 submissions so far and will be holding a cross-province tour later this month to get further public consultation. An interim report with recommendations for revised areas, boundaries and names of constituencies is to be submitted to the Legislative Assembly by May 31. The final recommendations are to be submitted by October.

Edmonton currently holds 19 of the province’s 87 seats. But, the mayor has been pushing for another seat in the legislature for the city.

“By the numbers, Edmonton’s earned one seat,” Don Iveson said in January.

“I also think it’s important that over time there be per-capita fairness in the allocation of all of the seats around the province.”

According to the city, a new district should include annexed land that is currently a part of the Leduc-Beaumont riding.

“One way or the other, Edmonton should wind up with one more voice at the next election if this process works out fairly,” Iveson added.

A written submission from Iveson, on behalf of council, will be sent to the Alberta Electoral Boundary Commission by Feb. 8.

The new electoral boundaries and constituencies will be in place by the next scheduled provincial election in 2019.