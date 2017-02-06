Teen accused in Hannah leflar murder pleads guilty to 2nd degree murder
A second trial is underway for a man who is charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Regina teenager.
The accused pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree murder. The crown is seeking an adult sentence, and the 18-year-old accused said he consents to that.
The man, who was a teenager at the time, is accused of stabbing Hannah Leflar in her north Regina home in January 2015.
READ MORE: Bail denied for teen charged in murder of Hannah Leflar
The scheduled two-week hearing comes after a mistrial was declared last November following the discovery of new information that remains under a publication ban.
A second teenager charged in the girl’s death previously entered a guilty plea to first-degree murder and will be sentenced in May.
with files from Global News
© 2017 The Canadian Press