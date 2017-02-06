Cocaine seized from man during Prince Albert, Sask. eviction

A man was arrested in Prince Albert, Sask., for cocaine possession after police were called to evict him from a home.

Prince Albert police officers went to the home on Saturday at around 10:15 a.m. CT after receiving a call requesting the eviction of a man.

Officers spoke to the man and found that he was wanted on an outstanding warrant when they did a name search.

He was then searched and found to have 19.8 grams of cocaine and what police said was a large amount of cash in his possession.

The 25-year-old Rosetown man was charged with possession of cocaine.

He has been released from custody and is scheduled to make his first appearance in Prince Albert provincial court on Feb. 14.