Norfolk OPP appeal to public for information in rollover crash

Investigators with the OPP are asking for the public’s help as they work to figure out what caused a rollover southwest of Simcoe.

Officers in Norfolk County say it was shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday when emergency personnel were called to an address on McDowell Road East to reports of a single-vehicle crash. When they arrived on the scene, investigators determined a grey Buick left the roadway, went into the ditch on the south side of the road and rolled over.

Investigators say the 21-year-old Brantford man who was driving the vehicle suffered serious injuries in the crash and was treated and transported to hospital by paramedics. He was later airlifted to hospital in Hamilton.

The investigation into the case is ongoing and officers are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.