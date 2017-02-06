Sports
February 6, 2017 2:48 pm

Buffalo Sabres extend Manitoban Justin Falk

Justin Falk of the Buffalo Sabres defends against New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider during an NHL game at the KeyBank Center on Feb. 2, 2017.

Justin Falk has signed a one-year contract extension with the Buffalo Sabres worth $650,000.

The Snowflake, Man. product has posted four assists and 17 penalty minutes in 35 games this season. The 28-year-old defenceman joined the Sabres as a free agent during the summer.

Falk has two goals, 25 assists and 168 penalty minutes in 206 career games over eight seasons. He was selected by the Minnesota Wild in the fourth round of the 2007 NHL Draft.

