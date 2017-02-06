high risk sex offender
High-risk sex offender to be released from Stony Mountain Institution

Police are giving a heads up that a convicted sex offender will be re-entering the community.

WINNIPEG — A convicted sex offender is set to be released in Manitoba Tuesday and police are warning the public there is a risk he will re-offend.

Michael Langille, 33, will be released from Stony Mountain Institution after serving a 28-month sentence for sexual assault. In the past he has also been convicted of possessing child porn.

Police said he is expected to live in Garson, Man., which is about 40 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

Langille is banned from attending any area where kids tend to be present, like parks, swimming areas, day-care centres and community centres.

He also can’t look for any jobs or volunteer positions that would put him in a position of trust with kids under 16 or use a computer to communicate with children.

Langille has a history of violent and sexual offences, and though he got some treatment in the past, is still considered a high risk to re-offend, police said. Police said all women and children are at risk.

Police also said they won’t tolerate any kind of vigilante activity directed at Langille.

Langille is five feet, seven inches tall and has brown hair and brown eyes. He has a distinctive three-inch-long scar in the centre of his chest.
