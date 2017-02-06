Winnipeg Goldeyes reel in slugger as part of multi-team trade

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Goldeyes have acquired first baseman David Bergin as part of a three-way trade with the St. Paul Saints and Gary SouthShore RailCats.

Winnipeg sent left-handed pitcher Ethan Carnes to Gary in the deal. St. Paul received the rights to former RailCats infielder Jose Serno.

Bergin hit .265 in 90 games last year with the Saints and Sioux Falls Canaries. He finished the season fifth in the American Association with 19 home runs. The 27-year-old also had 71 RBI and 18 doubles.

“I’m excited to add David’s run production to the club,” Goldeyes’ manager Rick Forney said in a statement. “I think he’s a real nice addition at this stage of the signing period.”

Bergin was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 30th round of the 2011 MLB Draft.

The Goldeyes now have 13 players under contract for the upcoming season.