Experts gather at MacEwan University to discuss solutions for opioid epidemic

A panel of experts will present and discuss the opioid health crisis Monday that has cost hundreds of lives in Alberta.

The panel presentation will be held at MacEwan University Monday afternoon. It’ll feature doctors, professors and others who work in treating and helping drug users.

It’s estimated opioid use caused around 400 deaths in Alberta in 2016.

Monday’s discussion at MacEwan University will centre on the current state of opioid use, the reasons and causes for its widespread use and measures that have been taken and should be taken to address the issue.

The panel will also provide information about the harm reduction initiative underway in Edmonton.

Last week, Canada’s Big City Mayors’ Caucus launched a new task force to address the country’s spiralling opioid crisis.

According to the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, the task force is geared towards sharing “front-line experiences and best practices among cities addressing the crisis” and to working with all levels of government to more efficiently coordinate a “full national response.”

In December, the Alberta government announced a provincial response to what it called an “opioid crisis” after carfentanil, which is an opioid and is described as being 100 times more powerful than fentanyl, was said to be responsible for 14 deaths in three months in the province.

The province said it’s focusing on harm reduction in its provincial response to the crisis, highlighting the Alberta Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is one of only a “very small number toxicology laboratories in Canada that is able to positively identify carfentanil in human blood.”

The province has invested $3 million over three years for an opioid dependency treatment (ODT) expansion project and $240,000 in “proceeds of crime” grants has been given to police and community partners to raise awareness of the dangers of fentanyl and “other illicit drugs.”