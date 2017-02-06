Vince Li seeking absolute discharge after 2008 Greyhound bus beheading

WINNIPEG — The man found not criminally responsible for beheading a passenger on a Greyhound bus almost nine years ago in Manitoba is seeking an absolute discharge.

Vince Li, now known as Will Baker, will request an absolute discharge at his annual hearing Monday afternoon.

Baker meets with doctors and lawyers each year to go over his progress.

A discharge would mean he is no longer under conditions or supervision. He’s been living on his own for the last year.

In 2008 Baker was found not criminally responsible for beheading Tim McLean due to schizophrenia.

McLean’s mother, Carol de Delley, previously told Global News she’s disappointed with the hearing.

“It’s terrifying to me,” she said.

If Baker receives an absolute discharge, it means he is guilty of the killing but will not be convicted of the offence, according to Community Legal Education Association.

An absolute discharge cannot be revoked by the courts.