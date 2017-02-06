Rainfall warning in effect for London and area

A rainfall warning is in effect for London and the surrounding area as temperatures are expected to climb Tuesday.

Environment Canada issued the warning for London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka and Middlesex County, as between 25 and 35 mm of rain expected to start falling Tuesday morning.

“In comes a strong system out of the U.S. central plains. This is going to produce snow, quickly changing to freezing rain overnight, a low of minus one, and then changing to rain tomorrow,” said AM980 weather specialist John Wilson.

The temperature is expected to reach up to 9 C by the afternoon.

“The quicker the better. If it’s above freezing when we start tomorrow, then fine, but otherwise there could be some early freezing rain,” said Wilson.

The national weather service warned heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Reduced visibility could be a factor while driving, so motorists are urged to drive slowly and keep their lights on.

Parents are being urged to keep children and pets away from creeks and river banks.

You can monitor the weather system here.

The roller coaster forecast for this week calls for mostly above average temperatures. Monday’s high will be 1 C, that will rise to 9 C Tuesday before falling to -1 C on Wednesday, -4 C on Thursday and 2 C on Friday.

The average high for this time of year is -2.4 C.

Rainfall warnings are also in effect for Chatham-Kent, Elgin and Oxford counties.