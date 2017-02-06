Woman injured after altercation at bar in Brampton

A female employee at a Brampton bar was injured following an altercation inside the establishment overnight.

Peel Regional Police said she was attempting to break up a fight around 3:30 a.m. when she was hit by an object.

She was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The incident took place at the 52nd Street Tap & Grill located at Kennedy Road south of Queen Street.

Police have not released a description of the suspect and are asking anyone with information to come forward.