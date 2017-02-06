Montreal to invest $50M to renovate Plaza Saint-Hubert

Construction to upgrade Plaza Saint-Hubert, a commercial strip situated on Saint-Hubert Street between Bellechasse Street and Jean-Talon Street East, will begin in 2018 and cost close to $50 million.

According to a plan on the city of Montreal’s website, the project has outlined several changes that will modernize the area.

The bulk of the cost will come from replacing the glass awning, which will total $22 million.

Upgrades will also be made to the underground infrastructure, which includes sewers and water mains.

Sidewalks will also be expanded and Wi-Fi is expected to be available on the entire street.

Renovations are expected to finish in 2021.