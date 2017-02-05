How to survive Monday morning’s commute through snowy Vancouver

Two words: “Stay home.”

But if you must go out on Monday morning, beware; you might not be going anywhere fast.

Vancouver could be in for another nasty commute on Monday. With two to five centimetres of snow expected to fall over Metro Vancouver Sunday night and another two to five centimetres on Monday morning, roads could be slick.

Without fail, every time it snows even a few centimetres in Vancouver, drivers freeze up behind the wheel. Roads and bridges become virtual parking lots and bus routes are all but cancelled, especially in hilly areas.

Planning ahead is key to surviving a snowy commute. Here are a few routes to watch and ways to beat the mayhem:

READ MORE: Schools closed Monday as snowfall warnings continue across Metro Vancouver

Alex Fraser and Port Mann Bridges

Nearly every time it has snowed this winter, lanes have closed on both bridges due to “weather conditions.” That’s code for the risk of falling “ice bombs” from the above cables. If more snow continues to fall into Monday morning, it is likely some or all lanes could close on either or both bridges.

If you’re travelling from the Fraser Valley, your alternative route is the Pattullo Bridge from Surrey to New Westminster or the Massey Tunnel from Delta to Richmond.

Lions Gate and Second Narrows Bridges

Getting off the North Shore can be a headache in the best weather, but when snow strikes, the chances of an accident or ten causing a back-up is much higher. Without any other option for driving off the North Shore, travellers should consider taking the SeaBus from Lonsdale Quay – if you can get down the hill that far.

TransLink buses driving higher than the Upper Levels Highway have been known to divert their routes away from the hills in snowy conditions. Check Transit Alerts or TransLink on Twitter before you go.

Getting to UBC

On Friday, some students reported commutes of up to two hours trying to get to the UBC Point Grey campus. Situated on the top of a hill, buses – especially trolley buses – often have a difficult time making the trip.

The best bet is to take a non-trolley bus, like the 25, 33, 41, 43, 44, 49, 99 or 480.

If you think you have a better shot than the bus driver, try a Car2Go, Evo, or other car-share service. Those cars have mud plus snow tires.

Getting to SFU

When your school is on the top of a mountain, getting up there in a snow storm isn’t easy. Luckily, the SFU Burnaby campus often closes down in snowy weather. Before you head out for class on Monday morning, check their road conditions and campus status here.

Getting around the City of Vancouver

Snow removal performance aside, the City of Vancouver helps drivers with a map of their priority snow removal routes. Try mapping your commute with these major streets in mind – they might be busy but they’ll likely be the safest option.

The Fraser Valley

The Fraser Valley was hit hard by this weekend’s snow, with over 80 centimetres falling in Chilliwack and 50 centimetres in Abbotsford. While the major routes and highways have been plowed, many side streets are in poor condition. Stick to the main routes.

Canada Line and SkyTrain

Both the Canada Line and SkyTrain can be affected by snowfall. On Friday, Canada Line was shut down between Marine Drive and Bridgeport Station due to weather several times throughout the day. Sometimes snow on the SkyTrain tracks can also cause delays on the system. Check Transit Alerts or TransLink on Twitter before you go.

Timing it right

Make sure to leave plenty of time for your commute. The last thing you need is to feel rushed and impatient while driving in the snow. If you’re taking transit, don’t freak out if your bus isn’t on time. You’ll get there when you get there.

Keep your cool

Resign to the fact that you’ll be stuck in traffic. If your commute doesn’t end up to be so bad, take it as a gift. Bring along some good music and maybe a snack. Wear warm shoes and clothing.

For the latest on Metro Vancouver traffic affecting your morning and evening commute, tune into AM730 on the air or online.